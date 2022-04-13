Air NZ drops Covid vaccination pass, negative test rules

Air New Zealand has removed the requirement for domestic travellers to show their Covid-19 vaccination status or proof of a negative test before boarding a flight.

Domestic flights will soon require passengers to be fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative test.

It comes as New Zealand now sits at Orange in the traffic light settings, following Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins' announcement yesterday.

"From 1 May 2022, we will remove our 'No jab, no fly' policy for international customers," the airline said.

At Orange, masks are still required on flights and public transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief executive Greg Foran said due to falling Covid transmission rates and high levels of vaccination, removing some requirements made sense.

"We’re aware that Covid is not behind us yet and we have taken a considered approach and will continue to revise safety measures depending on what we’re seeing here in New Zealand and around the world," he said.

Yesterday, Australians were able to return to New Zealand quarantine-free for the first time since the middle of last year, with thousands crossing the Tasman on flights to Auckand, Wellington and Christchurch.

Read more: Analysis: What Air NZ deal means for taxpayers and travellers

The domestic food and drink service will return on Friday