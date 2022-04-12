Tears as Australian arrivals land in Auckland, quarantine free

There were some very happy reunions at Auckland International Airport on Wednesday morning as travellers from Australia arrived without having to go through MIQ.

Two flights have landed already, a Qantas flight from Melbourne shortly before 1am, and then a second flight from Perth.

Most of those arriving on Wednesday were not tourists, but those coming to visit friends and family.

One family told 1News they haven't been to New Zealand for three years, and it was a first visit for one of their children.

"It's just so good to see dad again," another woman said, as she clutched her father.

Another woman said: "I'm a granny, and my god I'm glad to see her".

It's the first time Australian travellers have been able to come here quarantine free since the trans-Tasman bubble burst in July 2021.

More flights from Sydney, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Melbourne will be touching down in Auckland today, with over 3000 passengers expected.

An Air New Zealand flight from Sydney would also be landing in Wellington on Wednesday afternoon.

Christchurch would welcome two flights from Sydney and one from Brisbane.