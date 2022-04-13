Covid-19: Hipkins apologises over Orange mask rule mix up

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins apologised over confusion around mask requirements ahead of tonight’s move to Orange in the traffic light settings, after mistaking the rules for planes and retail.

By Christina Huang

"I did not refresh my memory sufficiently about mask requirements at Orange before I came down here, I apologise for that, that was my mistake," Hipkins said at Wednesday afternoon's media conference.

"The guidance was very clear, yes, I should have been familiar with that guidance before I came to do this. I will accept responsibility for the fact I did not do that. It's been quite a lot going on."

Masks are still required in retail settings and on public transport, including domestic flights under Orange. They are also required when visiting health care services such as aged care facilities.

In his opening remarks, however, Hipkins said: “We continue to encourage the use of face masks when people are out and about in public, including on flights, retail, public transport, and in public facilities like libraries.”

He later clarified: "Masks are still a requirement on public transport, including flights. My script was a little unclear about that, I understand."

Hipkins also got mixed up about mask rules in retail settings.

“I was incorrect on retail, so my apologies on that. Yes, you still need to wear a mask in a retail setting. Retail and public transport are the two main ones.

"There are some other indoor areas like courts and tribunals and local Government premises and when visiting health care services, which would include aged residential care facilities."

Masks will no longer be required at hospitality venues under Orange.

“In a hospitality venue you’d typically be consuming food and drink,” Hipkins said.

“With the 'seated and separated' rule no longer in place, that makes the use of masks less effective.”

Under Orange, schools are able to decide whether they enforce the use of masks.

That's a step down from requirements under Red, where masks are required for indoor settings in schools and kura for students in Years 4 and above. Teachers and visitors at the schools are also required to wear face coverings.

Hipkins, who is also the Education Minister, said they considered prolonging mask use in schools. He added that it was "very challenging for schools" to enforce.

"It won't be justified in all cases any longer," he said of mandatory masks in education. "In some cases, some schools would have had a Covid-19 outbreak that will have passed.

"They'll have high rates of vaccination or high rates of natural immunity through people who have had Covid-19. Others might not be experiencing outbreaks at all."

That was why a localised approach was needed, Hipkins said.

He said schools had access to public health advice to be able to make the decision.

That's in contrast with calls from leading epidemiologist Michael Baker, who said he thought mask use should be compulsory in schools at Orange "at least until schools have assessed and improved indoor ventilation to ensure it is adequate to minimise the risk of transmission of Covid-19".

Ministry of Health data showed about 21% of children between 5 and 11 were fully vaccinated, and about half were at least partially vaccinated.

Research shows the use of masks reduces transmission by up to 50%.