2 people charged with murder of Gisborne woman Maraea Smith

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of Gisborne's Maraea Smith.

Police said the pair, a man aged 36, and a woman, 30, were arrested in Manurewa, Auckland on Wednesday.

Smith was shot dead on her 36th birthday on March 25 on Titoki St, Gisborne.

Police said the man and woman "appeared in the Manukau District Court and have been remanded in custody".

They will next appear in Gisborne High Court on May 6, 2022.