A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Gisborne.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to a Titoki Street overnight following reports of an argument.

The 36-year-old was found dead when they arrived and inquiries are underway into what exactly happened.

Police are still seeking those involved but believe they are specific groups of people and there isn’t any risk to the wider public.