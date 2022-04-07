Gisborne woman who died on her 36th birthday had been shot

A woman who died in Gisborne on March 25 had been shot, police have today confirmed.

The silver Nissan Navara police want information about. (Source: 1 News)

Maraea Smith died following an altercation on Titoki Street that day, her 36th birthday.

A homicide inquiry was launched two days later.

On Thursday police said a search at a Childers Rd address on March 26 was part of the homicide investigation.

"Police can also now confirm that Maraea died after being shot," they say.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have knowledge of the firearm used in the shooting and it’s possible whereabouts."

Investigators are looking to establish the movements of a car, a silver Nissan Navara, believed to be in the areas of Titoki Street, Childers Road, Lytton Road and Elgin shopping centre on the evening of Smith’s death.

