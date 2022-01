There are 24 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

The cases are in Northland (1), Auckland (14), Waikato (1), Lakes (5), Bay of Plenty (1), Hawke’s Bay (1) and Hutt Valley (1).

Twenty-four people are in hospital with the virus, including two in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

On Tuesday, 14 community cases were announced.

More to come