Two new Covid-19 cases in Hastings linked to church

Two more Covid-19 cases have been detected in Hastings, bringing the total active cases in the region to four, the local DHB says.

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The Hawke's Bay DHB said one of the cases would be announced today, while the other would officially be included in Thursday's case numbers.

The fresh cases are linked to location of interest Tu Step Class at the Ascende Global Church.

Dr Rachel Eyre, the DHB's medical officer of health, said the cases have been isolating.

"Public health officials are continuing investigations and are in the process of informing any other close contacts to isolate and be tested," she said.

"As standard procedure, any locations of interest, where contacts cannot be contacted directly, will be added to the Ministry of Health’s webpage if and when they are confirmed."

On Tuesday there were 14 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand.