Auckland airport worker tests positive for Covid-19

Source: 1News

An Auckland airport worker has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being treated by the Ministry of Health as an Omicron case.

The arrivals area at Auckland Airport.

The arrivals area at Auckland Airport. (Source: Getty)

The worker, who is double vaccinated and received their booster dose, was infectious from January 15 before testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.

However, they did not work during this time.

The case has one household contact who has returned an initial negative test result.

Whole genome sequencing is expected later on Wednesday, which will confirm whether or not the case is of the Omicron variant.

"The first of the locations of interest associated with the worker are being published on the ministry's website," the ministry says.

