A pedestrian has been injured in a serious crash involving a vehicle in Te Aroha in northern Waikato on Thursday.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services are at the scene near the intersection of Waiorongomai Road and Te Aroha-Gordon Road, in Te Aroha, police said.

The crash was reported to police at around 11am.

Police say initial indications are there are serious injuries.

The roads near the crash site are closed to traffic, and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit will be attending.