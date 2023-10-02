Politics
1News

Jack Tame got called a 'Philadelphia lawyer'. But is that an insult?

By Anna Murray
3:12pm
Winston Peters accused Jack Tame of being a few things during his appearance on Q+A yesterday.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters called Q+A presenter Jack Tame several names during a tense interview yesterday morning, including "Philadelphia lawyer".

It's clearly one of Peters' favourite names for Tame, given he called him the same thing in an interview during the 2020 election campaign.

But what does Philadelphia lawyer even mean?

The Collins dictionary defines it as "a clever, shrewd, or tricky lawyer, especially one skilled in taking advantage of legal technicalities".

According to Merriam-Webster, the term means "a lawyer knowledgeable in the most minute aspects of the law".

That would appear to be high praise for Tame, but the tone in which Peters said it during yesterday's interview suggests he probably didn't mean it that way. "Philadelphia lawyer" does have some potential as an insult given it leans towards picking on minor details or being "tricky".

Merriam-Webster says the origins of the phrase stem from 18th century America, where the few noted attorneys at that time all appeared to come from Philadelphia.

No single attorney is considered to be the inspiration for the term but some publications believe a man named Andrew Hamilton could be the original "Philadelphia lawyer".

Hamilton was best known for successfully defending newspaper publisher John Peter Zenger against libel charges in 1735.

That case was considered an important milestone in establishing the principle of a free press in North America.

Given those historic ties to a press free from political interference, some might say it's fitting that "Philadelphia lawyer" was raised in an interview where Peters also attacked TVNZ and claimed it was "a good case for us [New Zealand First] to make sure we get the broadcasting portfolio after this election".

