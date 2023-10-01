Winston Peters attacks TVNZ, says he wants broadcasting portfolio

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said there's "a good case for us to make sure we get the broadcasting portfolio after the election" amid a TVNZ interview this morning which he claimed was a "vindictive attack".

Last week's 1News Verian poll showed New Zealand First's party vote at 6% — in alignment with other polls which indicate Winston Peters re-entering Parliament.

Without Peters, National and ACT would only have 60 seats under 1News' numbers, meaning Christopher Luxon would need New Zealand First's support in order to govern.

State-owned TVNZ is a Crown entity company but is funded commercially with its editorial independence enshrined in the Television New Zealand Act 2003 — meaning it currently operates with freedom from political interference.

Peters appeared on Q+A this morning and quickly became combative, jousting with host Jack Tame over his questioning of New Zealand First's policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point in the interview, the party leader turned away from Tame and towards a camera in order to begin addressing the audience directly.

Later he accused Tame of being "corrupt" and suggested his "masters" were "trying to get rid of New Zealand First".

"We're not corrupt like you. You're on this program, trying to get rid of New Zealand First because your masters told you to. I've got news for you, Jack and your masters, the people out there will decide this election and the news for your masters is all bad."

Towards the end of the interview, Peters said: "Thank you, Jack – you've just made a hopeless case here. A good case for us to make sure we get the broadcasting portfolio after this election."

Tame followed up: "Is that a threat, Mr Peters?"

"No, it's not a threat. It's a promise that you're going to have an operation that's much more improved than what it is now. It's just an idea," Peters responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peters challenges on policies

Earlier, Peters lobbed a range of insults at the interviewer, including that he was "desperate", a "dirt merchant" and "grossly inexperienced".

It came after he was pressed about the costings for two of his party's policies.

The New Zealand First leader appeared unable or unwilling to disclose official costings for the policies — one of which could cost billions on back-of-the-envelope estimates.

Peters was also pushed about his current anti-mandate position, with a Facebook post from his account in October 2021 suggesting "no jab means no dole".

At the time, the post read: "We've been let down by this govt's lethargy and a minority who refuse to get vaccinated."

Winston Peters Facebook post from October 2021. (Source: Facebook)

ADVERTISEMENT

He responded that the post was actually written by somebody else, not himself, despite being sent from his official Facebook page.

"I said later on — that post is not my view and I'll make sure it doesn't happen again."

After repeated questioning on the matter, Peters again reiterated an attack on the media: "I had an interview like this yesterday. Unbelievable arrogance of these journalists that don't know what day it is. Thinking they're going to come here and take me to the cleaners. I've got news for you, Jack, and it's all bad."

He added, referring to the interview: "You've just turned into a vindictive attack."

The New Zealand First leader was also pushed about his opposition to co-governance, and his lack of opposition to work on He Puapua while he was in government.

Peters claimed the report was ultimately "hidden" from him, and again attacked Tame, despite documentation appearing to indicate he was aware of it first being commissioned when he was around the Cabinet table.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Jack, I know you're desperate. But you're not going to stop this surge in our campaign now, with lies and deceit. I'm sad to see that you're part of it," he said.

Tame said in response: "Mr Peters, I think we all understand the tactic. You come in here, huff and puff and hurl insults around. For people at home, it might be entertaining.

"These are serious times worthy of serious leadership. If you are unable to answer straight questions about your policy, your competence, and your integrity. That's on you."

Peters responded: "He Puapua matter has been out there for months. It's all been answered. No one's arguing except Jack Tame and TVNZ.

"What a waste of taxpayers' money you are."

Today's interview is not the first combative exchange between Tame and Peters.

Three years ago, prior to the last election, the New Zealand First leader was pressed on Q+A where he suggested host Jack Tame was "a slow learner".

A TVNZ spokesperson told 1News this afternoon: "TVNZ’s editorial independence is protected by legislation and Q+A operates without fear or favour. We challenge individuals across the political spectrum every week.

"It’s an election period and Jack was doing his job this morning. Our journalists ask prospective MPs tough questions so voters can decide who will best represent them in the next government. That’s the role of the fourth estate."