Election 2023: All of Jack Tame's political leader interviews

9:17pm
Q+A's Jack Tame has been interviewing parties' leaders in the weeks leading up to the election. Here they are, in full, below.

Advanced voting opens on October 2. People can enrol to vote, find voting locations, and view political parties' lists on the Electoral Commission's website.

The Opportunities Party — Raf Manji, August 20

The Opportunities Party leader Raf Manji discussed Ilam, his party’s plans for immigration reform and whether its policy to manage climate refugees could work.

Labour — Chris Hipkins, September 3

Labour leader Chris Hipkins made his pitch to voters, while considering whether Labour has a record in Government to run on.

National — Christopher Luxon, September 10

National leader Christopher Luxon made his pitch to voters, while considering whether his party had released an economically credible tax policy.

Te Pāti Māori — Rawiri Waititi, September 10

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi spoke about the state of Māori health, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and whether his Parliamentary conduct is good for the political outcomes he’s seeking.

ACT — David Seymour, September 17

ACT leader David Seymour joined Q+A to discuss welfare and criminal justice policies, along with questions about why multiple candidates had been stood down from the party’s list.

NZ First — Winston Peters, October 1

NZ First leader Winston Peters joined Q+A for an interview on a range of subjects, including the proposal to build a gang-only prison, co-governance, and donations made to the party.

Green Party — James Shaw, October 1

Green Party co-leader James Shaw addressed questions about a possible teal deal, and whether the party's wealth tax would work.

Bonus — Nicola Willis vs Grant Robertson, September 24

Labour's finance spokesperson Grant Robertson and his National counterpart Nicola Willis went head to head for an hour, discussing everything from fiscal holes to reducing child poverty in Q+A's finance debate.

