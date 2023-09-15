New Zealand
Week in pictures: More ABs woes, auroras and animal antics

54 mins ago
Stand-in skipper Ardie Savea with Richie Mo'unga during the All Blacks' World Cup defeat to France.

Stand-in skipper Ardie Savea with Richie Mo'unga during the All Blacks' World Cup defeat to France.

1News delivers a weekly round up of the best photos that made the news from Aotearoa and around the world.

1.

The All Blacks' World Cup campaign got off to a horror start in Paris on the weekend.

Captain Sam Cane was a late injury withdrawal as the team went on to lose 27-13 against France.

Sam Cane looks on after the All Blacks' loss to France.

Sam Cane looks on after the All Blacks' loss to France.

2.

Germany center Johannes Voigtmann celebrates after winning against the United States.

Germany center Johannes Voigtmann celebrates after winning against the United States.

In more sports news there were wild scenes at the FIBA World Cup as Germany knocked out the much-fancied USA team.

Germany eventually went on to win the basketball tournament, beating Serbia in the final.

3.

A deadly earthquake struck Morocco leaving thousands dead.

The 6.8 magnitude quake was the largest to hit the North African country in 120 years.

A man walks amid the rubble in front of a damaged mosque in Moulay Brahim in the province of Al Haouz, Morocco.

A man walks amid the rubble in front of a damaged mosque in Moulay Brahim in the province of Al Haouz, Morocco.

4.

Ella and Jack Collins with their new baby Jack.

Ella and Jack Collins with their new baby Jack.

An Esk Valley family who tragically lost their beloved two-year-old daughter, Ivy, during Cyclone Gabrielle made a desperate plea for justice and accountability.

Ella Collins, Ivy's mother, offered a poignant glimpse into the horrors of that night through an emotional poem.

(Source: 1News)

5.

Is it an egg casing? Or something else?

Is it an egg casing? Or something else?

A mysterious golden biological specimen was pictured after it was recently retrieved from the sea floor this week.

The orb-like object has left scientists baffled since it was found off the coast of Alaska.

6.

Members of the CNSAS, Italian alpine and speleological rescuers, carry a stretcher with American researcher Mark Dickey during a rescue operation in the Morca cave, near Anamur, southern Turkey.

Members of the CNSAS, Italian alpine and speleological rescuers, carry a stretcher with American researcher Mark Dickey during a rescue operation in the Morca cave, near Anamur, southern Turkey.

A US researcher was pulled from a Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill.

Teams from across Europe had rushed to Morca cave in southern Turkey's Taurus Mountains to aid Mark Dickey.

7.

Person stands next to pygmy blue whale washed up on Hokio Beach.

Person stands next to pygmy blue whale washed up on Hokio Beach.

A massive whale washed up on a Horowhenua beach on Tuesday.

The carcass of a New Zealand pygmy blue whale was discovered at Hokio Beach, not far from Levin.

Pygmy blue whale washed up on Hokio Beach.

Pygmy blue whale washed up on Hokio Beach.

8.

Tiny was unable to free himself without help.

Tiny was unable to free himself without help.

Counties Manukau Police received an unusual callout, as officers were tasked to aid a dog with its head stuck through a kennel roof.

Police arrived and used a couple of saws from a garden shed to cut Tiny free, with Fire and Emergency NZ assisting in cutting off the remaining piece from around his neck.

Tiny was rescued by emergency services workers who managed to cut him free from the plastic container he had become stuck in.

Tiny was rescued by emergency services workers who managed to cut him free from the plastic container he had become stuck in.

9.

The aurora just south of Jacks Point in Queenstown

The aurora just south of Jacks Point in Queenstown

Photographers down south captured stunning photos of an early morning aurora that splashed colours across the sky this week.

When news of solar activity reached aurora enthusiasts, they waited with bated breath for the alert that an aurora would be taking place.

The aurora seen from Ōwhiro Bay, south of Wellington.

The aurora seen from Ōwhiro Bay, south of Wellington.

New ZealandAll BlacksAnimals

