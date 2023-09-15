Week in pictures: More ABs woes, auroras and animal antics

1News delivers a weekly round up of the best photos that made the news from Aotearoa and around the world.
1.
The All Blacks' World Cup campaign got off to a horror start in Paris on the weekend.
Captain Sam Cane was a late injury withdrawal as the team went on to lose 27-13 against France.
2.
In more sports news there were wild scenes at the FIBA World Cup as Germany knocked out the much-fancied USA team.
Germany eventually went on to win the basketball tournament, beating Serbia in the final.
3.
A deadly earthquake struck Morocco leaving thousands dead.
The 6.8 magnitude quake was the largest to hit the North African country in 120 years.
4.
An Esk Valley family who tragically lost their beloved two-year-old daughter, Ivy, during Cyclone Gabrielle made a desperate plea for justice and accountability.
Ella Collins, Ivy's mother, offered a poignant glimpse into the horrors of that night through an emotional poem.
5.
A mysterious golden biological specimen was pictured after it was recently retrieved from the sea floor this week.
The orb-like object has left scientists baffled since it was found off the coast of Alaska.
6.
A US researcher was pulled from a Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill.
Teams from across Europe had rushed to Morca cave in southern Turkey's Taurus Mountains to aid Mark Dickey.
7.
A massive whale washed up on a Horowhenua beach on Tuesday.
The carcass of a New Zealand pygmy blue whale was discovered at Hokio Beach, not far from Levin.
8.
Counties Manukau Police received an unusual callout, as officers were tasked to aid a dog with its head stuck through a kennel roof.
Police arrived and used a couple of saws from a garden shed to cut Tiny free, with Fire and Emergency NZ assisting in cutting off the remaining piece from around his neck.
9.
Photographers down south captured stunning photos of an early morning aurora that splashed colours across the sky this week.
When news of solar activity reached aurora enthusiasts, they waited with bated breath for the alert that an aurora would be taking place.
