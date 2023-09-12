Police rescue dog with head stuck in kennel roof

Counties Manukau Police received an unusual callout on Friday as officers were tasked to aid a dog with its head stuck through a kennel roof.

Tiny had somehow wedged his head in the hole at the top of a container that had been converted into a kennel while his owner was out.

Upon returning home, his owner found him with his feet only just touching the ground.

She climbed inside to hold him up, but then was unable to let go of him to get help.

After calling out and getting no response, she called 111.

Police arrived and used a couple of saws from a garden shed to cut Tiny free from the kennel, with Fire and Emergency NZ assisting in cutting off the remaining piece from around his neck.

Tiny was uninjured and very grateful to his rescuers.

Sergeant Phill Moody said the team was pleased that the situation had been successfully resolved.

"Tiny was thankfully unharmed and happy to be free. He gave the staff plenty of licks and cuddles to say thank you."