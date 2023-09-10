Watch: Emotional poem from mum who lost toddler in Cyclone floods

An Esk Valley family who tragically lost their beloved two-year-old daughter, Ivy, during Cyclone Gabrielle have made a desperate plea for justice and accountability.

Their call comes after leaked emails obtained by 1News last month exposed the authorities' failure to issue timely warnings.

Ella Collins, Ivy's mother, offered a poignant glimpse into the horrors of that night through an emotional poem. As she recites her verses, her words serve as a powerful reminder of the immense toll that Cyclone Gabrielle exacted on the region.

(Source: 1News)

Ivy, their cherished daughter, was swept away in the floodwaters as Ella and husband Jack fought desperately for their lives during the tumultuous storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack said: "I was so proud of her, absolutely exceptional. Her ability to communicate her emotional maturity was far beyond her years. She was super sharp and fearless."

Amid their anguish, the couple reflected on the heart-wrenching consequences of the delayed evacuation order. "If we had been told to get out of there, even if we were a few kilometres away, sleeping in the car, we'd still have our baby girl," Jack said.

"Our daughter would still have her sister. That's sort of what it boils down to."

Their heart-wrenching story comes to light after the leaked emails revealed that local Hawke's Bay authorities were aware of record river levels. However, they failed to issue evacuation orders in a timely manner.

Like many others, the Collins family found themselves stranded, seeking refuge on a rooftop, awaiting rescue when, at 5.45am, Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group issued an emergency mobile alert for Esk Valley.

The alert warned of "serious flooding" and urgently called for residents to evacuate low-lying areas near the Esk River.

By then it was too late for Ivy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timeline of events:

Pre-Cyclone Warnings: Days before Cyclone Gabrielle hit, emails were exchanged, recording river levels and Met Service rainfall predictions.

11.15pm: The last email sent, indicating red and purple river levels at 20 and 50-year highs, with another 100 to 170mm of rainfall expected overnight.

1am: Telemetry equipment failure.

2.10am: The Esk River reached 8.19m, described as "the highest ever measured on Esk".

3–4am: Fire and Emergency logged 55 storm-related emergency calls within one hour.

5.45am: Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group issued an emergency mobile alert for Esk Valley, warning of "serious flooding" and urging residents to evacuate low-lying areas near the Esk River.

ADVERTISEMENT

6.50am: A state of emergency was declared for the entire Hawke's Bay region.

The pain of revisiting their old property in Esk Valley is as raw as the night they lost Ivy. Ella and Jack vividly recount the horrors they endured.

Ella and Jack Collins with their new baby Jack. (Source: 1News)

Ella remembers the night as "bloody hell on earth", waking up to a sea of chaos and devastation. Jack adds: "We lost our young one, the biggest loss I'll ever have to take in this lifetime."

The family's home, though shattered, still holds precious memories of Ivy, with her nightlight stars shining on the roof, a constant reminder of happier times.

Ella and Jack emphasise the importance of accountability and justice to prevent such a tragedy from happening again. Ella said: "It's not about vengeance at this point. It's about justice and about making sure it doesn't happen again. Once is enough."

Pregnant when the flood hit, the Collins family now has a new addition: Baby Jack. While he's "supposed to be the only one without a broken heart", he faces his own health challenges born with an atrial tachycardia.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the midst of their grief, this beautiful new addition provides some hope for a broken family that simply wants justice. Sadly, nothing will bring Ivy home.

Hawke's Bay regional Council (HBRC) responded to claims of late warnings being issued on behalf of itself and Civil Defence Emergency Management.

A spokesperson said: "Evacuations and warnings are matters that will be considered by the independent review into Hawke's Bay's Civil Defence Response. Affected residents are encouraged to engage with the review panel, which has indicated that it will set up a process for public input.

"HBRC and CDEM staff will cooperate fully with the review which is ongoing, and as such cannot be made available for media interviews on these matters."