Week in pictures: Surprise beach find, cowboy Winston and an emu

5:00am
DOC said the whale may have been deceased for a number of days prior to washing up onshore.

DOC said the whale may have been deceased for a number of days prior to washing up onshore.

1News delivers a weekly round up of the best photos that made the news from Aotearoa and around the world.

1.

A dead whale washed up at Red Beach on Auckland's Hibiscus Coast on the weekend.

DOC said it was likely a pygmy blue whale that was dead for a few days before washing up on the beach. It was taken away to be buried.

A dead whale washed up at Red Beach on Auckland's Hibiscus Coast.

A dead whale washed up at Red Beach on Auckland's Hibiscus Coast.

2.

Burning Man revellers have been urged to shelter in place and conserve food, water and other supplies.

Burning Man revellers have been urged to shelter in place and conserve food, water and other supplies.

Burning Man festivalgoers were urged to shelter in place as the Nevada desert site flooded.

Many got stuck in "weird places" trying to get out, an attendee told 1News.

Torrential rain battered the area, turning the ground into a mud bath.

Torrential rain battered the area, turning the ground into a mud bath.

3.

Locals posted pictures of the blaze on Facebook.

Locals posted pictures of the blaze on Facebook.

This is what $32 million going up in flames looks like as a super yacht was destroyed in Sydney.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire but the vessel was not salvageable, with only debris left floating on the surface of the water on Sunday morning.

4.

Christopher Luxon speaking at the National Party campaign launch.

Christopher Luxon speaking at the National Party campaign launch.

National leader Christopher Luxon was all smiles as his party launched its election campaign on Sunday.

Luxon's time in North America seemed to influence an often high-octane production, 1News digital political reporter Felix Desmarais noted in his review of the event.

5.

From the architectural design to the building and even selling of the home, every step will be done by a team of 40 women.

From the architectural design to the building and even selling of the home, every step will be done by a team of 40 women.

A home under construction in northwestern Auckland's Whenuapai is the first to be built by an all-women team of tradies.

From driving the digger, interpreting the plans, to the plumbing and electrical work, all of the mahi on the site will be done by a team of 40 women.

6.

Winston on his horse.

Winston on his horse.

NZ First leader Winston Peters literally saddled up to hit the campaign trail this week.

Peters was looking to steal the limelight from Labour and National's campaign launches with a quirky social media effort.

7.

Chie Kelly took this photograph in August 2018 but was compelled to release it after a recent search for the fabled creature,

Chie Kelly took this photograph in August 2018 but was compelled to release it after a recent search for the fabled creature,

It was a case of so close but so far when an image appeared online which claimed to capture the elusive Loch Ness Monster.

However, it turned out the image, as it so often does, likely had a much more mundane explanation.

8.

The two men were dressed in street shoes, jeans, cotton t-shirts and cotton hoodies.

The two men were dressed in street shoes, jeans, cotton t-shirts and cotton hoodies.

Two people were rescued from near the summit of Mount Ngauruhoe after climbing up the mountain in street clothes and no alpine equipment to help them get down.

"The two men were cold and frightened and unsure how to descend the mountain with no alpine equipment in rapidly increasing icy conditions," police said.

9.

Erin Routliffe and partner Gaby Dabrowski have reached the semis at Flushing Meadows after clawing back a huge deficit in a final set tiebreaker to win.

Erin Routliffe and partner Gaby Dabrowski have reached the semis at Flushing Meadows after clawing back a huge deficit in a final set tiebreaker to win.

Kiwi tennis player Erin Routliffe pulled off a stunning comeback to make the US Open semis, her first ever Grand Slam semifinal.

Routliffe and her Canadian partner took down the USA's Taylor Townsend and Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez in three sets this morning at Louis Armstrong Stadium to advance to the semis.

10.

Nicholas Olenik with his emotional support emu, Nimbus.

Nicholas Olenik with his emotional support emu, Nimbus.

Man's new best friend? A US man thinks so, as he engaged in a months-long battle with local officials in Virginia over the validity of his emotional support animal — an emu named Nimbus.

New Zealand

