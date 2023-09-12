Environment
Massive whale washes up on Horowhenua beach

2:04pm
Person stands next to pygmy blue whale washed up on Hokio Beach.

Person stands next to pygmy blue whale washed up on Hokio Beach. (Source: DOC)

A large whale was found washed up on a Horowhenua beach today.

The carcass of a New Zealand pygmy blue whale was discovered at Hokio Beach, not far from Levin.

"DOC received word early this morning of a whale beached at Hokio Beach in Horowhenua. DOC’s Marine team has now confirmed this to be a New Zealand Pygmy Blue Whale," Department of Conservation Operations Manager Moana Smith-Dunlop said.

The whale is a sub-species of the largest animal in the world, the blue whale. It is smaller than the well-known true blue whale and tends to stay in more northern waters.

"The whale was unfortunately dead on arrival. Our local team is waiting for the tide to recede, at which time they will take blubber samples and bury the whale with support from local iwi," Smith-Dunlop said.

Pygmy blue whale washed up on Hokio Beach.

Pygmy blue whale washed up on Hokio Beach. (Source: DOC)

Local iwi are currently digging a hole in a cordoned-off area so the marine mammal can be buried.

“We’re just digging a hole now, clearing a path. Someone from Massey [University] is coming down to take samples,” Muaūpoko Tribal Authority spokesman Dean Wilson told 1News this afternoon.

“We had a korero about cultural harvesting, we decided 'no' as the whale is in good condition. We want to keep it together.”

It comes after another dead pygmy blue whale whale washed up at Red Beach on Auckland's Hibiscus Coast at the start of the month.

A dead whale washed up at Red Beach on Auckland's Hibiscus Coast.

A dead whale washed up at Red Beach on Auckland's Hibiscus Coast. (Source: Supplied)

DOC said it was likely dead for a few days before washing up on the beach. It was taken away to be buried.

By Samantha Cheong

