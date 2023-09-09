Te Pāti Māori promise prison abolition in new justice policy

Te Pāti Māori have announced today their new "transformational" justice policy, which promises the establishment of a Māori Justice Authority and a path toward the abolition of all prisons by 2040.

The new policy is aimed at "challenging the institutional racism that has traumatised and failed Māori communities at every level".

It comes after an announcement last month that the party, if it got into government, plans to end state care for mokopuna Māori and reallocate one billion dollars of Oranga Tamariki's $1.5 billion in funding to an independent Mokopuna Māori Authority.

Te Pāti Māori's justice plans also include the redistribution of state funds to a parallel Māori justice system "based on tikanga and self-governance," the party announced today.

"20% of the Corrections, Police, and Courts budgets will be reallocated to the [new] Māori Justice Authority, marking a significant shift in power and resources to Tangata Whenua."

Further proposed changes include the establishment of Māori Legal Aid Services and investment in kaupapa Māori legal units, as well as increasing the Steps to Freedom Grant from $350 to $1000, reinstating the right for all prisoners to vote, and enhancing community mental health and addiction services.

The plan would also see the age of criminal responsibility raised to 16.

Under Te Pāti Māori's policy, drug laws would be reformed. It would be treated as a health issue rather than a criminal issue and previous criminal convictions for drug use and possession would be wiped.

"We are asserting our tino rangatiratanga to oversee our own tikanga-based models of restorative justice," said Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi. "This is the only path to equitable justice in Aotearoa."

Waititi contextualised the plan as following from recommendations by a number of Māori justice experts and advocacy groups.

In their 2019 report Turuki! Turuki!, Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora — The Safe and Effective Justice Advisory Group recommended urgent and sweeping changes to the justice system, emphasising both a "by Māori for Māori" and systemic, "whole of government" approach.

Experts urged policymakers to adopt a transformative, restorative approach to justice in which individuals, families, communities and society share responsibility for preventing and addressing harm.

"Our tipuna did not sign Te Tiriti o Waitangi for whānau to be in care, incarcerated, and continually traumatised," Waititi said. "The time for change is well overdue. This is a by Māori, for Māori, according to Māori solution and we will not compromise."