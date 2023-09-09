New Zealand
1News

Two men in custody after police pursuit across Hamilton

1:05pm
A 19-year-old and 23-year-old have been taken into custody following a pursuit across Hamilton.

Two men have been taken into custody after leading police on a half-hour pursuit across Hamilton last night.

The driver allegedly rammed police vehicles, drove on the wrong side of the road and threw objects at police vehicles during the pursuit.

The incident began about 11.10pm. Inspector Neil Faulkner said police spotted a vehicle exceeding the speed limit on Tainui St, and it didn't pull over when lights and sirens were activated.

"A pursuit was initiated around Forest Lake Dr, the driver continued through multiple roads across Frankton, Beerescourt, and Maeroa, and road spikes were deployed on Forest Lake Rd," he said.

"The vehicle continued travelling on central southern suburbs of Hamilton, including Dinsdale, Frankton, Nawton, Forest Lake, Fairfield, Whitiora, Hamilton Central, Hamilton East, and Claudelands."

About 11.40pm, the vehicle was spiked on Kahikatea Dr, but it continued.

Road spikes were successfully deployed on River Rd and a police car blocked the vehicle.

The driver fled on foot, while the passenger was taken into custody after presenting a knife, police said.

A police dog unit was used to track the driver to a nearby address where he was taken into custody.

A firearm, a knife and ammunition were seized from the vehicle, police said.

Faulkner said it was "incredibly lucky" neither the offenders or officers were seriously harmed during the incident.

"I'd like to acknowledge the great work by the various police teams involved in responding to this incident."

A 19-year-old man is due to appear in court on Wednesday on charges including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, unlawfully carrying / possessing a firearm, failing to stop, driving in a dangerous manner, assault, and multiple charges of burglary unrelated to the incident.

A 23-year-old man was taken into custody on charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm, due to appear in court "in due course".

