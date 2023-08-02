'Colonising tool': Te Pāti Māori's plan to end state care for mokopuna Māori

Te Pāti Māori would close down Oranga Tamariki care and protection residences and end its "worst practices such as uplifting mokopuna without whānau, hapū, iwi consent".

It's part of a policy launched today by the party that would end state care of mokopuna Māori (Māori children) by establishing an independent Mokopuna Māori Authority.

One billion dollars of Oranga Tamariki's $1.5 billion of funding would be reallocated to the Mokopuna Māori Authority, and the Authority would be required to establish a partnership network with hapū, iwi and Māori organisations to "ensure mokopuna Māori remain connected to their whakapapa".

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said state care had been used as a "colonising tool to sever mokopuna Māori from their whakapapa and to undermine our culture and sovereignty".

“Generations of our kids have been abused and mistreated by the state, and report after report has shown the racism and abuse that lies at the heart of Oranga Tamariki.

“We will shift power, funding, and workforce from Oranga Tamariki to an independent Mokopuna Māori Authority within a three-year timeframe.

“As 70% of kids in state care are Māori, 70% of Oranga Tamariki’s $1.5 billion annual funding must be reallocated to the Mokopuna Māori Authority."

She said Māoridom protested en masse for the protection of the foreshore and seabed and it was "time we do the same for the protection of our babies".

“The Government continue to deny their contribution to the ongoing trauma of our whakapapa through their negligence, so we are taking our babies back.”

Co-leader Rawiri Waititi said the Mokopuna Māori Authority would be responsible for "ensuring our kids are cared for and remain in their whānau, hapū and iwi”.

"We will reform Oranga Tamariki, close down their care and protection residences, and end their worst practices, such as uplifting mokopuna without whānau, hapū, iwi consent.

“Our Aotearoa Hou means bringing our babies home, reconnecting them to their whānau, their communities, hapū and iwi - wrapping around the entire system for collective healing and wellness."

Te Pāti Māori's Mokopuna Māori policy key points