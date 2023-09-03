Politics
Watch: Winston Peters saddles up as he takes to campaign trail

7:53pm
Winston on his horse.

Winston on his horse. (Source: NZ First)

NZ First leader Winston Peters was looking to steal the limelight from Labour and National's campaign launches with a quirky social media video posted tonight.

In the video, a hat wearing Peters was doing his best cowboy impression as he saddled up on a horse and rode off into the sunset to hit the campaign trail.

"To govern a country you need experience, and this is not our first rodeo," a grinning Peters delivered to the camera before trotting off.

It comes as Labour and National both launched their campaigns in Auckland over the weekend.

Labour has stated it refuses to work with NZ First after the election, while National has remained more coy and not given much away when asked about working with the party.

Peters meanwhile has avoided saying whether he would support a Labour or National government outside of a coalition.

"Remember, we are all dependent upon what [the public think] come with the election. It's not about us, it's about them. And so all these premature speculations are of no value because when the dust settles, we'll know what we're dealing with," Peters said.

"No matter what you think, you've got to put your pride aside and your past aside and try and form a stable government. That's been the biggest obligation of any politician.

"We don't know what the people will deliver, the voters will deliver on election day, and all the rest of speculation. But I make one promise, and it's always been our position in New Zealand First: we will try and see that there's a stable and much better government going forward. And that's the big challenge. Democracy will prevail."

