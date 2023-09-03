New Zealand
Auckland building project first to be built by all-women team

7:00pm

A home under construction in northwestern Auckland's Whenuapai is the first to be built by an all-women team of tradies.

It comes as advocates have for years called for more female representation — women make up only 15% of the trades and construction industry. For on-the-tools work, that figure's only 4%.

From driving the digger, interpreting the plans, to the plumbing and electrical work, all of the mahi on the site will be done by a team of 40 women.

The project's foundations will become a four bedroom home — and maybe something even greater as the industry tackles stigma around the trades.

"Look never in my wildest dreams, in the history of my last 7 years in construction, did I think I'd get the opportunity to run an all-female led build," Project Manager Jasmin Lawrence said.

But staffing the project hasn't been easy.

Project Lead Aurelie Le Gell said: "It's very hard to find women who are already in the industry, highly experienced, who can come in and do things from day one."

Many are looking to change those figures, and some believe removing stigma through education is the way to achieve that.

"I do encourage more females to step out of their comfort zones and to try something new, because it doesn't really matter who you are or what nationality, or if you're female or male," said Leeone Kamuhemu, an NZMA Trades student.

New ZealandEmploymentAucklandSocial Issues

