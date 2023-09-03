World
$32m super yacht goes up in flames at Sydney dock

Police and fire investigators are looking into the cause of a blaze that sank a $32m (NZD) super yacht owned by Australian-British businessman Michael Hintze in Sydney on Saturday night.

Police said emergency crews were called to a dock fire on Clarke Road at Woolwich on Sydney's lower north shore just after 8pm on Saturday night to find the 60m vessel, the 'Andiamo', fully engulfed.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire but the vessel was destroyed, with only debris left floating on the surface of the water on Sunday morning.

An investigation has been launched by the Marine Area Command into the cause of the fire.

The Andiamo was a luxury super yacht built in 2009 in Italy, that could accommodate a dozen guests, with a 15-member crew.

