Pair dressed in street clothes rescued from Mt Ngauruhoe summit

Two people were rescued over the weekend from near the summit of Mount Ngauruhoe after climbing up the mountain in street clothes and no alpine equipment to help them get down.

Police said a climbing party stumbled across the pair at 4pm on Saturday near the peak of the mountain, and were amazed to see them dressed in street shoes, jeans, cotton t-shirts and cotton hoodies.

"The two men were cold and frightened and unsure how to descend the mountain with no alpine equipment in rapidly increasing icy conditions," police said.

"After feeding them, providing some warm clothing and some dialogue via Google translate, the climbers called 111 and asked for Police assistance to get the two men down off the mountain."

A helicopter was dispatched to pick them up and fly them to safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Constable Mark Bolton from National Park Police who coordinated the rescue said: “This would be one of the worst examples I have seen in recent years of day-walkers with inadequate knowledge, equipment and skill, climbing in an alpine environment.”

“They are incredibly fortunate that the well-prepared mountaineers were able to render assistance and put the call out for help because I doubt they would have survived the night otherwise.”

At least two other climbers had attempted to turn the two men around during their ascent of the mountain, concerned with their lack of clothing and equipment.

Police encouraged anyone heading into the backcountry to check in with the local Department of Conservation visitor centres for up-to-date advice on weather, conditions, equipment and local knowledge of any intended routes.