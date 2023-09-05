New Zealand
1News

Pair dressed in street clothes rescued from Mt Ngauruhoe summit

10:16am
The two men were dressed in street shoes, jeans, cotton t-shirts and cotton hoodies.

The two men were dressed in street shoes, jeans, cotton t-shirts and cotton hoodies. (Source: NZ Police)

Two people were rescued over the weekend from near the summit of Mount Ngauruhoe after climbing up the mountain in street clothes and no alpine equipment to help them get down.

Police said a climbing party stumbled across the pair at 4pm on Saturday near the peak of the mountain, and were amazed to see them dressed in street shoes, jeans, cotton t-shirts and cotton hoodies.

"The two men were cold and frightened and unsure how to descend the mountain with no alpine equipment in rapidly increasing icy conditions," police said.

"After feeding them, providing some warm clothing and some dialogue via Google translate, the climbers called 111 and asked for Police assistance to get the two men down off the mountain."

A helicopter was dispatched to pick them up and fly them to safety.

Constable Mark Bolton from National Park Police who coordinated the rescue said: “This would be one of the worst examples I have seen in recent years of day-walkers with inadequate knowledge, equipment and skill, climbing in an alpine environment.”

“They are incredibly fortunate that the well-prepared mountaineers were able to render assistance and put the call out for help because I doubt they would have survived the night otherwise.”

At least two other climbers had attempted to turn the two men around during their ascent of the mountain, concerned with their lack of clothing and equipment.

Police encouraged anyone heading into the backcountry to check in with the local Department of Conservation visitor centres for up-to-date advice on weather, conditions, equipment and local knowledge of any intended routes.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

New medical school a 'present' to future National govt - uni boss

New medical school a 'present' to future National govt - uni boss

The head of the University of Waikato was intimately involved in National's policy of establishing a medical school at the university and told a senior MP it could be a "present" to a future National government.

9:04am

Trucks crash and kill cow in Waikato, road closed

Trucks crash and kill cow in Waikato, road closed

SH27 between Wardville Rd, Waharoa and Diagonal Rd, Ngarua is closed in both directions.

6:30am

Names of two people killed in Waikato crash released

Names of two people killed in Waikato crash released

2:41pm

Five Huntly businesses damaged in weekend fires

Five Huntly businesses damaged in weekend fires

2:24pm

Upper North Island in for a soaking as rain starts falling

Upper North Island in for a soaking as rain starts falling

Mon, Sep 4

Farmer loses up to $80k after technician's artificial insemination blunder

Farmer loses up to $80k after technician's artificial insemination blunder

Sat, Sep 2

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

12 mins ago

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

30 mins ago

Stormzy headlines 2024 Laneway Festival lineup

Stormzy headlines 2024 Laneway Festival lineup

35 mins ago

Group load up trolleys and walk off in Auckland shoplifting spree

Group load up trolleys and walk off in Auckland shoplifting spree

52 mins ago

ACT calls for Govt 'productivity lens' over climate, Treaty focus

ACT calls for Govt 'productivity lens' over climate, Treaty focus

10:16am

Pair dressed in street clothes rescued from Mt Ngauruhoe summit

Pair dressed in street clothes rescued from Mt Ngauruhoe summit

10:09am

US Open: Alcaraz storms into QFs, Routliffe advances in doubles

US Open: Alcaraz storms into QFs, Routliffe advances in doubles

More from Entertainment

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

The 44-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her rock star husband Travis Barker, and his band had to postpone a string of tour dates when she took ill on Friday.

12 mins ago

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, said Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” Monday morning surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho.

5:17am

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

5:00am

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

1:26pm

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

12:42pm