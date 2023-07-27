Police out in large numbers across ChCh to find Yanfei Bao

Efforts to find Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao and return her to her family have seen police out in large numbers across the city today.

The 44-year-old's disappearance last Wednesday was escalated to a homicide investigation yesterday.

She was last seen door-knocking in the suburb of Wigram and a 52-year-old man has so far been charged with kidnapping. He was remanded in custody without a plea when he appeared in court on Monday.

Over the past two days, police divers and surf lifesavers have been searching along the Halswell River's banks in inflatable lifeboats. Investigators have also been searching at Lake Ellesmere.

"The Dive Squad is utilising sonar technology to search beneath the surface of the water and identify anything that may be of interest," Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said in a statement late this afternoon.

Other officers have been carrying out grid searches in Greenpark's New Brighton Rd and Lake Terrace Rd, she said.

"We remain committed to finding Ms Bao, and more people are expected to join the search tomorrow.

"Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR volunteers, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving, Police Specialist Search Group, Police Dog Team, Garden City Helicopters and AREC (Amateur Radio Emergency Communications) are expected to be on the ground, water and in the sky tomorrow taking part in the search."

Helicopters will be assisting aerial searches, with their main focus being Lake Ellesmere.

"Police would like to thank all the personnel and volunteers from our partner agencies for the time and commitment they have given to this operation.

"The investigation team continues to be interested in hearing from members of the public that saw Ms Bao's vehicle on the day she went missing, Wednesday, 19 July," Reeves said.

Police are asking anyone who saw a silver Nissan Dualis after 12.30pm and before 10.45pm to call them on 105.

It had a distinctive yellow diamond sticker with a black kiwi on its boot.