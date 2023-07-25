Police search at Lake Ellesmere area in Yanfei Bao investigation

Police are searching at Lake Ellesmere, south of Christchurch, as they continue to investigate the disappearance of real estate agent and mother Yanfei Bao.

The 44-year-old hasn't been seen since last Wednesday.

A man, 52, has been charged with kidnapping — he was remanded in custody without plea when he appeared in court yesterday. After being spoken to by police on Saturday, he was later arrested at Christchurch Airport, police revealed on Sunday.

The for-sale Trevor St property was the focus of investigation yesterday and police are back at the scene today.

Police told 1News it has received around 120 tips from the public about her disappearance which are being followed up on.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Harcourts real estate agent was last seen on Wednesday morning when she was door-knocking in the suburb of Wigram.

Today, police were searching boggy land in the Lake Ellesmere area.

Police are still seeking sightings of the arrested man's vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101 — which was found parked near Christchurch Airport on Saturday.

It had a distinctive yellow diamond sticker with a black kiwi on its boot.