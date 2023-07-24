Yanfei Bao: Kidnapping accused keeps name secret

The man charged with kidnapping over the disappearance of Yanfei Bao has been granted interim name suppression at the Christchurch District Court.

The 52-year-old needed an interpreter at his first appearance on Monday morning.

The court heard his family hasn’t yet been informed of the charge.

He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance on August 15.

Bao's husband Paul Gooch was in court, as was the officer leading the investigation Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves.

The accused was seen being questioned by police on Saturday, as they seized a vehicle of interest to the case.

Bao, a real estate agent and mother, hasn't been seen since Wednesday morning.

Her car and cellphone have been found, and police have carried out a number of searches as they investigate her disappearance.