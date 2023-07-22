4 people remain in hospital after Auckland CBD shooting

New Zealand
Four people remain in hospital following a fatal shooting at a construction site in downtown Auckland on Thursday.

Three people were killed, including the gunman, in the incident around 7.20am.

Six others were injured in the shooting.

Detective Superintendent Ross McKay said a forensic scene examination at the site on 1 Queen St will continue today.

"Investigation staff are working through a large number of witness and general enquiries," McKay said.

Four people remain in hospital, including a police officer.

"The formal identification and notification process for the deceased is ongoing, and at this stage we don’t anticipate having names to release before Monday," he said.

"Any workers or affected people following Thursday’s events who need support, who have not yet reached out, are encouraged to contact police to be put in touch with services like Victim Support."

Police are also continuing their appeal for any photos or videos of the incident to assist in their investigation.

"If you did witness the incident and haven’t spoken to us yet, or if you have any information which you think may be relevant, please get in touch as soon as possible."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

