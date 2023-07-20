Timeline: How deadly Auckland shooting unfolded

Three people, including a gunman, are dead after a shooting at an Auckland CBD construction site this morning, here is how it unfolded.

Timeline of events:

A man armed with a pump action shotgun reportedly began firing shots at the site of the old HSBC building at 1 Queen St, which is under construction, around 7.20am. Armed police responded and quickly cordoned off the area, with around 50 police cars surrounding the site.

Quay St, Lower Hobson St, Lower Albert St, Lower Queen Street, Commerce St, parts of Customs St, and parts of Beach Rd were cordoned off by armed police.

Police asked the public to "please stay indoors and avoid the area".

The gunman then moved through the building firing off shots as he went.

"Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him," police said in a statement.

"Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later."

An injured police officer, with blood on his uniform, was seen walking to an ambulance soon afterwards.

A bloodied police officer is escorted into an ambulance at Britomart. (Source: 1News)

Around 8.15am train passengers were told to leave Britomart Station through the exit/entrance at Takutai Square as public transport ground to a halt in the area.

The dozens of bus services that use the cordoned-off roads were detouring with added delays for all trips on those bus lines around Auckland. The Lower Albert Street Bus Interchange, which services Northern Express (NX1) services, was closed.

All ferry services into the CBD were also cancelled.

A large police presence near the bottom of Auckland's Queen St after a shooting. (Source: 1News)

Shortly before 9am, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown told Breakfast it's a "dreadful situation".

"Keep away if you can, and if you do happen to be there stay safe. Police are under immense pressure."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins addressed the public at 10.20am and gave an update on the shooting.

He confirmed police "neutralised" the gunman in the exchange which took place around 8am.

He also confirmed six others were injured in the shooting, including police officers. Of those three are in serious condition and three in moderate condition.

"The police have not identified any ideological or political motivation," Hipkins said.

He went on to thank the "brave men and women of the police".

"These kinds of situations move fast." He said this morning's actions were "nothing short of heroic".

National leader Christopher Luxon also gave a statement on the shooting just after 10am.

"Like all Kiwis, I’ve been following the serious situation that unfolded in downtown Auckland this morning," his post on Twitter reads. "My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those killed and injured, and all who have been affected by this tragedy.

He acknowledged the bravery of police.

At 9.47am, police had said the incident had been contained and there was no further risk to the public.