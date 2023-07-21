Victims of Auckland shooting two men in their 40s - police

The two people who died during a shooting in Auckland's CBD yesterday were men in their 40s, police have confirmed.

They both worked at the construction site alongside the gunman, Matu Reid.

Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel, relieving Auckland District Commander, said a priority for the investigation team today is the formal identification of the two victims.

Post mortems will be completed in the coming days.

Patel said one police officer remains in hospital in a stable condition, and one officer is recovering at home from their injuries.

Support is in place for the officers and their families.

"Three other people injured in the incident remain in hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and two people have been discharged from hospital.

"Police are not aware at this stage of any further people presenting at hospital with injuries."

Patel said the incident yesterday morning was "incredibly traumatic" for all involved.

"We know New Zealanders have many questions about what occurred."

He said the public can be assured a large investigation team is working to provide answers to those questions, particularly for the families of the two men who lost their lives and the other workers caught up in the tragedy.