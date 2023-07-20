Police confirm Auckland gunman didn't have firearms licence

The gunman in this morning's Auckland CBD shooting had a history of family violence, didn't have a firearms licence, and had an exemption to their home detention sentence that meant he could work at the construction site, police have said.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster opened his media conference this afternoon by acknowledging the victims, the victims' families and their coworkers, whose lives have been "irrevocably affected" by the shooting.

Coster said the offender didn't have a firearms licence, used a shotgun, and was the subject of a home detention sentence.

"However, he had an exemption to work at the site," Coster said. "We've contained the situation and are not seeking anybody else.

"We have not formally identified the worker, however we believe he is a 24-year-old.

"The individual is known for primarily family violence history, there is nothing to suggest that he has presented a higher-level risk than was indicated by that history."

Coster said the offender's home had been searched by police before.

"We have certainly never found him in possession of a firearm," the commissioner said.

Gunman began on third floor and moved up

He said police were alerted to the incident by multiple emergency calls at 7.22am this morning.

"Police were on scene at the site within minutes," he said.

The shooting began on the third floor, Coster said, before the gunman began to move up through the building site.

"Police entered the building within 10 minutes," he said. "Members of the public inside the building were evacuated wherever possible, we know that several workers found refuge hiding inside the building during the event.

"Around 8am our armed offenders squad, supported by a special tactics group, located the offender inside a lift shaft where he had barricaded himself, and attempted to engage him having secured the floors above and below.

"The offender fired at police, injuring an officer.

"Shots were exchanged and the offender was later found deceased."

The police officer was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He is now in a stable condition.

Police found two members of the public dead on the building's lower levels.

A number of members of the public were injured.

"While the situation is still developing, we know that there may be more victims as they make themselves known to police," Coster said.

A map of where the Auckland shooting happened. (Source: Google Maps).

"The building has now been cleared and the lockdown lifted."

A scene guard will remain in place while the investigation continues.

"This was an incredibly alarming incident for workers who were just starting their day," Coster said.

The commissioner said he wanted to reassure the public there is no reason for ongoing concern.

Police are working with FIFA to manage the impacts on the Women's World Cup, he added, confirming "the matches are safe to attend".

"I want to acknowledge this has been a shocking and traumatic event," Coster finished.