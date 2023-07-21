Auckland shooter's troubled past included 'serious charges'

Details on the Auckland CBD shooter's troubled past have come to light, as court documents show he pleaded guilty to a number of "serious charges" in March this year.

Matu Reid, 24, went on a shooting spree at a construction worksite this morning where he killed two people. Police say it's likely he died during an exchange of gunfire with officers after they found him barricaded in a lift shaft.

Ten others were wounded in the shooting, with seven of them requiring hospital treatment.

Reid was on home detention with an ankle bracelet after being sentenced for crimes.

Court records reveal more details on the crimes he previously committed before today's tragedy unfolded.

The incident Reid was sentenced for this year took place on September 16, 2021.

Reid was drinking with a female, who has name suppression, before he became angry and the two got into an argument.

He made verbal threats and kicked her in the stomach, which led to the male assaults female charge he would later face. He then put his hands around her throat for 10 seconds, leading to a strangulation charge.

Reid went on to repeatedly slap and punch the woman, pushing the handle of a pair of scissors into her torso and swinging a wine bottle at her which missed.

The woman then left to get police and Reid burned items in her room while she was gone leading to a wilful damage charge.

For his crimes Reid was sentenced to five months home detention on March 28, 2023.

Some conditions of home detention were as follows:

Not to have any alcohol or drugs

To attend an appropriate non-violence programme

To complete an alcohol and drug programme

Not to associate with the victim

The victim forgave Reid for his offending and stated he had been doing well recently as he was working.

Prior to this sentencing, Reid had one other conviction for common assault dated from 2020/2021.

Reid's probation officer commented that his risk of re-offending was low, but his risk of causing harm to other people because of the violent nature of his offending was high.

The probation officer recommended home detention which Reid was eventually sentenced to.

Police at scene of Auckland CBD shooting. (Source: Associated Press)

Corrections responds

This afternoon Corrections released a statement on the shooting.

It states a full review will be carried out into "the offender's management".

"While our full review is yet to be undertaken, initial information suggests that Community Corrections staff managed his compliance with these conditions (home detention conditions) closely.

"He was in frequent contact with staff, and was required to report in to his Probation Officer twice every ten days. He had last reported in yesterday," Sean Mason, Acting National Commissioner said.

"Home detention requires a person to remain at a suitable and approved residence at all times and be electronically monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, unless approval to leave is given by a Probation Officer. This person had approved regular absences to travel to his place of employment, including at the time the incident occurred this morning.

"He had completed an alcohol and other drug programme, and had been drug tested twice during his sentence, with negative results on both occasions. He was also actively engaged in a non-violence programme.

"While initial indications are that Community Corrections staff were appropriately monitoring and managing his risk, the full review being carried out by our Chief Probation Officer will identify any action we can take to help prevent a horrific tragedy like this from happening again. We are absolutely committed to learning from this event and continuing our work to keep New Zealanders safe."