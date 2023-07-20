'Deep sorrow': Teary Hipkins on Akl CBD shooting

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins became emotional today speaking of the bravery of police and the loss of innocent lives at this morning's Auckland CBD shooting.

He had been due to travel to Hamilton for an energy-related announcement, but said upon learning of the incident, returned from the airport to the Beehive.

At a hastily-called press conference in the Beehive theatrette just before 10.30am, Hipkins said it was with "deep sorrow" he could confirm two people had died, as well as the shooter.

He was aware six others had been injured at the construction site scene, including a police officer.

"The assessment from officials is that there is no national security risk. There is no change to New Zealand's security threat level."

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow our live updates here

Armed police at the Lower Albert St Bus Interchange. (Source: 1News)

He said the offender was armed with a "pump-action shotgun" and moved through the building site, firing as he went.

"Upon reaching the upper levels of the building the man contained himself in an elevator and police engaged with him, shots were fired and he was located a short time later.

"I want to thank the brave men and women of the New Zealand Police.

"Police who ran into fire from the gunman straight into harm's way in order to save the lives of others.

"These kinds of situations move fast and the actions of those who risk their lives to save others are nothing short of heroic."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said some of the first police on the scene arrived to hear gunshots.

He also acknowledged ambulance first responders on the scene.

"This is still an ongoing police operation, and I have limited further information I can provide at this time."

He said police would provide further updates over the course of the day.

Hipkins said his first reaction was concern for anyone at risk, and he said when an incident like this happened, the "entire blue [police] whānau" felt it.

Visibly teary, Hipkins said "any situation where innocent people have lost their lives is something that should upset political leaders and it should upset New Zealanders".

ADVERTISEMENT

National leader Christopher Luxon posted on Twitter about the incident, saying his thoughts were with the families and loved ones of those killed and injured, and all affected by the tragedy.

"I want to acknowledge the bravery of police and thank them and all first responders for their commitment on the frontline.

"We will know more as the day unfolds — but for now we must do what Kiwis do best: Come together and support people who have been affected in this terrible incident."

ACT party leader David Seymour offered his and his party's sympathy to the victims' families.

"I hope those injured are stable and recover soon.

ACT leader David Seymour. (Source: 1News)

“The response by police and ambulance staff was brave and effective. By arriving so quickly they likely prevented an even worse tragedy. As the facts become clearer there will surely be some heroes to honour from those forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There will be a time to ask how such a thing could happen, how it could have been stopped, and what should happen to stop it happening again. That time is when all the facts are known, and carefully analysed. Rushing to conclusions often makes things worse.

“In the meantime, we should all be supporting those affected however we can. If you are in the Auckland CBD please be safe, and help each other out through this difficult time.”