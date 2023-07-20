'I saw a bloody hard hat' - Witness describes hiding from Akl gunman

New Zealand
Shots rung out in central Auckland this morning, with one construction worker describing the moment his team barricaded themselves in a room and took shelter from the gunman.

The incident is centred at the site of the old HSBC building at 1 Queen St, which is under construction.

Police have confirmed that three people are dead, including the gunman.

St John said earlier that six people were injured, three seriously and three moderately.

Mick, who didn't give a last name, told Breakfast he was on level three of the building when the shooting started.

"I was just speaking to a few of the guys once we got out," Mick said. "He came up through the main entrance onto level three and started to shoot, we'd got into work about five minutes earlier and we were just planning our day in the office.

"We just heard a massive gunshot, and then one of the guys walked outside the office and came running back in.

Map showing location of Auckland CBD shooting

Map showing location of Auckland CBD shooting (Source: 1News)

"And he said, 'Someone's got a gun outside'."

He reported hearing another four gunshots "just a few metres away from us".

"We barricaded the office we were sitting in and started hiding under desks," Mick said.

He said there were around eight of them in the room, throwing "anything at the door" to block it.

"Sitting underneath that desk hearing gunshots really drove that in," he said.

Mick managed to get a view of the shooter, telling 1News the man was standing on a staircase holding what he believes was a shotgun.

"We saw him and everyone just scattered, trying to find places to hide," Mick said.

"We ran to the back of the building where I saw a bloody hard hat. We could see the guy walking around with his gun.

"Everyone from our team is happy to be out, no one from our team is hurt.

"I feel sorry for whoever that hard hat belonged to."

Naveen Kumar was doing traffic management outside the building and described seeing a rush of people escaping the building about 7am.

He said around 20 people were running from the building and they said a man had a shotgun.

"He was aiming at people."

Kumar understands the shooter made his way up to the third floor, which meant it was highly likely "he was a co-worker or something" of those inside.

"We were really scared for our lives because we didn't know what's gonna happen," he told 1News.

Kumar quickly put his helmet on before escaping the area.

Two women who were in the nearby PWC building during the incident said they were shaken up.

The pair shared a blanket, draped over their shoulders. Other people on Quay St could also be seen with blankets over their shoulders.

Earlier, 1News' Barbara Dreaver was on air with Breakfast when a number of shots were heard.

Construction workers gather on the roof of a building.

Construction workers gather on the roof of a building. (Source: Supplied)

"We can hear firing, we can hear gunshots," Dreaver said.

There was a huge police and ambulance presence in the Quay St area at the bottom of Queen St.

At least one injured police office was seen walking into an ambulance. He was clutching his head.

