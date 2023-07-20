Live: Police reveal new details about 24-year-old Auckland shooter

Follow 1News' live updates as police respond to a shooting in Auckland's CBD that's left three people dead.

What you need to know

Three people are dead, including the gunman. Five others, including a police officer, have injuries ranging from critical to moderate.

The gunman involved in the shoooting was on home detention and wearing an electronic ankle monitor, but was cleared to work.

A number of shots were heard in quick succession at about 8am. The shooter was armed with a pump action shotgun, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said earlier.

Police have said the incident was contained to a building under construction on Lower Queen St in the Downtown Auckland area.

Several streets in the area are closed and there are disruptions to public transport

Live updates

Watch: Police Commissioner speaks about Auckland shooting

1.32pm: St John's Stuart Cockburn said his team treated "10 patients" at the scene and transported seven people to hospital.

"Most of those have minor to moderate injuries with some with more serious injuries," he said.

1.30pm: Coster said the gunman had clearance to attend work despite being under home detention with ankle bracelet monitoring.

He didn't have a gun licence, although the firearm he possessed wasn't a banned firearm.

Police have not yet released a sold motive, but said the shooting is likely connected to the gunman's work at the construction site.

1.20pm: Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has revealed more details about what unfolded this morning, including more details about the shooter.

"At 7.22am police received multiple calls about a person firing at a construction site," he told media at a conference.

"Police were on the scene within minutes and police entered the building within 10 minutes. Several workers hid inside the building.

"Around 8am offender was located inside a lift shaft, the offender fired at police injuring an officer police fired back and the offender was later found deceased.

"There may be more victims as people make themselves known to police and others who were injured their condition may change."

On the gunman he said.

"He is a 24-year-old who has worked at the construction site and his presence there today was connected to that work."

12.54pm: Police are expected to speak soon at a media conference.

12.40pm: FIFA says it extends its "deepest condolences" to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives this morning.

"Immediately following the incident, president Gianni Infantino and FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura were in communication with the New Zealand authorities. FIFA has also been in constant contact with the participating teams affected by this incident.

"FIFA has been informed that this was an isolated incident that was not related to football operations and the opening match tonight at Eden Park will proceed as planned.

"The participating teams in close proximity to this incident are being supported in relation to any impact that may have taken place," a spokesperson said.

12.25pm: Two sources have confirmed to 1News the gunman was on home detention and was wearing an ankle bracelet.

12.20pm: St John Ambulance said that to date, six patients have been treated and taken to hospital.

An ambulance at the scene in Auckland this morning.

Five patients have been taken to Auckland Hospital - one in a serious condition and four in moderate conditions and one other patient in a serious condition is at Middlemore Hospital.

Two more patients, one in a moderate and one in a minor condition are currently being treated at the scene.

12.15pm: Police will provide an update to media at 1pm.

12.02pm: Police have confirmed an officer was injured in the shooting this morning.

Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel said the officer was hospitalised in a critical condition but his condition has now stabilised.

The four members of the public have injuries ranging from moderate to critical.

At least one of these people has self-presented to Auckland City Hospital with moderate injuries.

Patal said while the scene is still under police management, there may be more victims yet to make themselves known to police so injury statuses may change.

Construction workers gather on the roof of a building. (Source: Supplied)

"The building site has now been secured and a scene examination is now underway.

"A police critical incident investigation has been launched and as part of this we are working to understand the circumstances behind the offender’s actions."

Patal said there are upwards of 40 witnesses who were at or around the scene and are in the process of being spoken to.

"Police are still confirming the sequence of events in which the offender died."

Patal said the public can still enter the CBD but should stay clear of the police cordon at the lower part of Queen St.

11.40am: ACT Party leader David Seymour says he'd like to offer his sympathies to the families of the victims.

"The response by Police and Ambulance staff was brave and effective. By arriving so quickly they likely prevented an even worse tragedy.

"As the facts become clearer there will surely be some heroes to honour from those forces."

11.33am: Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has released a statement.

He said he's "shocked and saddened" by the shooting this morning.

"I can’t remember anything like this ever happening in our beautiful city. This morning’s events have been tragic and distressing for all Aucklanders, as this is not something that we are used to.

“What we know is that this is an isolated incident.

"This appears to be the act of one individual, this was not a threat to national security, nor was it in any way related to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Event."

11.23am: St John Ambulance say most patients have been transported to Auckland City Hospital and at least one to Middlemore.

No one is at North Shore Hospital and there is no further update on the number of people injured or dead.

11.15am: International media attention is on Auckland after the shooting took place the day of the FIFA World Cup.

USA Today wrote: “Deadly shooting in Auckland, hours before World Cup opens in New Zealand city.”

"Gunman kills two in Auckland, but Women's World Cup will proceed as planned, says New Zealand PM," wrote The Guardian.

"2 Dead in New Zealand Shooting as World Cup Is Set to Begin," said the New York Times said.

FIFA is expected to make comment about the shooting later today.

10.33am: National Party leader Christopher Luxon has extended his condolences to those involved.

10.30: LT McGuinness has confirmed the shooting happened at it's Queen St site this morning.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims; and we are currently supporting our teams who were working on the site.

"The situation is with the Police; and we are assisting the emergency services as required."

10.22am: Hipkins told media: "It's with deep sorrow that I can confirm that two people have been killed."

A large police presence near the bottom of Auckland's Queen St after a shooting. (Source: 1News)

He said six others are injured, including police officers.

The gunman was armed with a pump action shotgun.

Hipkins thanked the "brave men and women of the police".

"These kinds of situations move fast."

He said this morning's actions were "nothing short of heroic".

The police armed offenders squad swarmed the scene. (Source: 1News)

Hipkins said with the FIFA tournament about to begin, "There are a lot of eyes on Auckland".

He said the incident appears to be the actions of just one individual.

"The police have not identified any ideological or political motivation."

Hipkins' message to visitors was that the threat had been contained and New Zealand was committed to hosting the FIFA tournament.

10.15am: Prime minister Chris Hipkins is speaking to media from Wellington.

Watch the live stream here.

10.10am: Auckland Transport says the Downtown Ferry Terminal is now open.

A map of where the Auckland shooting happened. (Source: Google Maps).

"All customers are to please follow the instructions of the police and emergency services staff on the ground."

Roads remain closed and buses are still detoured until further notice.

People are still urged to expect delays.

10am: A traffic management worker, Naveen Kumar, told 1News there was an enormous rush to leave the area as shots rang out.

"We were right at the entrance and I saw 20 people rushing out of the building and telling the pedestrians to move," he said.

9.46am: Three people are dead, including the gunman.

Police said: "Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased.

"This incident unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the site on lower Queen Street.

"The offender has moved through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm.

"Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him."

A police helicopter is seen in Auckland's CBD. (Source: Supplied)

Further shots were fired from the man and he found dead shortly after.

Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel said the incident is not a national security risk.

Patel said details around what has exactly occurred are still emerging and police will. provide updates around injuries.

"What has unfolded is understandably alarming and we are reassuring the public that this incident has been contained and is an isolated incident."

Police are now beginning an investigation into what has happened.

Cordons remain in place and police are continuing to urge the public to stay away from the area.

"Updates will continue to be provided this morning and Police will also be fronting an update to media this afternoon."

9.40am: The prime minister will hold a media conference at 10.15am.

9.30am: A witness, Mick, told 1News he was in the building and saw the shooter.

"He came up through the main entrance, and he started to shoot.

A police officer on a motorbike amid the incident in Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

"We had got into work about five minutes earlier, just planning our day, sitting in the office which is when we heard a massive gunshot

"Then one of the guys walked out of the office and he came back in and said someone's got a gun inside"

He said there were around eight people in the room, throwing "anything at the door" to block it.

9.17am: Sean McGuinness from LT McGuinness is "aware of an incident" at one of the company's construction sites.

There's is no information yet if the person involved is a construction worker.

McGuinness is on the way to Auckland from Wellington.

9.10am: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has cancelled his trip to Hamilton and is on his way back to the Beehive.

"He will be briefed by officials on the latest information regarding the incident in the Auckland CBD and will provide comment to media following that," his office said in a statement this morning.

9am: St John Ambulance says a number of people have been injured.

Three people have been seriously injured, while three have moderate injuries.

Emergency services have not confirmed the nature of the injuries or if any police are injured.

8.45am: Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown told Breakfast it's a "dreadful situation".

"Keep away if you can, and if you do happen to be there stay safe."

"Police are under immense pressure."

He said he believed a gunman had been killed. He was pressed on where he got his information from but would not elaborate.

His office later said: "The Mayor was referring to the unconfirmed reports in the media."

8.33am: All ferry services into the CBD have been cancelled, Auckland Transport has said.

Lower Hobson St, Quay St, Lower Albert St, Customs St between Queen and Lower Albert Rds have been closed.

All buses running through these areas will be detoured until further notice.

"Expect major delays to all public transport."

There is a large police and emergency services presence in Auckland's CBD as they respond to a 'serious incident'. (Source: 1News)

8.28am: Police have issued a statement saying the incident is contained to a building in lower Queen Street, which is under construction.

"Police ask all members of the public to avoid the lower Queen St area and for those in downtown inner-city buildings to remain inside their buildings at this time.

This is a significant incident with multiple emergency services responding.

A large Police presence will remain in the area."

The police helicopter seen above Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

Police will provide a further update as soon as we are in a position to do so.

8.26am: Train passengers are being told to leave Britomart Station through the exit/entrance at Takutai Square.

8.14am: An injured police officer, with blood on his uniform, is seen walking to an ambulance.

A bloodied police officer is escorted into an ambulance at Britomart. (Source: 1News)

8.13am: Sealink told 1News: "Due to this morning's events in the Auckland CBD, our Pine Harbour services are currently out of service until further notice."

8.11am: A number of gunshots have been heard in the CBD.

8am: Fullers 360 say ferries are continuing with their schedule - no plans to stop as of yet, 1News understands.

7.45am: Police are responding to a serious incident on Quay St in Auckland's CBD this morning.

"A number of armed police are currently responding to the incident and the public is asked to please stay indoors and avoid the area."

Multiple ambulances and police cars have been seen speeding through the CBD towards Quay Street.

There is a large police presence near Quay St in Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

An eyewitness told 1News there's a police helicopter circling the area.

People in the area have been told by police to hide behind something hard, another eyewitness said.

Police have been seen entering a Commercial Bay construction site.

Further information will be provided when available, police said in a statement.