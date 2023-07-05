New Zealand
1News

Little blue penguins found dead, mauled by dog at Wgtn beach

25 mins ago
The two dead kororā.

The two dead kororā. (Source: Supplied)

A pair of kororā (little blue penguins) were found dead on a Wellington beach last week, suffering "catastrophic injuries" from a dog attack.

Warning: This story contains images some may find disturbing.

On their Facebook page, Forest and Bird - Places of Penguins posted photos of the brutalised birds at Oruaiti reserve, saying it was likely a doing that killed them.

"A necropsy performed by the vets at Wellington Zoo revealed catastrophic internal injuries and multiple puncture wounds, indicating the cause of death matched that of a dog attack," the post read.

The pair were male and female, with Forest and Bird saying they were a "healthy" weight and likely to be getting ready for the upcoming breeding season.

It's the second time in two months kororā have been killed on beaches near Wellington, with Forest and Bird offering a warning to dog owners.

"This is the second time in as many months that this tragic loss of life has happened as a result of a dog and irresponsible dog ownership.

"Places for Penguins, in collaboration with several other dedicated groups and individuals, are working towards creating better, more clear signage around our shores and reevaluating areas where dogs are allowed off lead for the protection of our wildlife.

"We cannot allow these tragedies to continue to happen."

It is asking anyone who finds dead penguins to contact DOC and Places for Penguins.

New ZealandAnimalsConservationWellington

