New Zealand
1News

Penguin dumped in restaurant bin after being killed by dog

11:48am
A kororā - little blue penguin.

A kororā - little blue penguin. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is urging people to keep their dogs under control after a little blue penguin was killed by a dog and dumped in a restaurant bin in Port Chalmers, near Dunedin.

The dead penguin was found in the bin behind Futomaki restaurant on April 26, and reported to DOC by the restaurant's owners.

DOC Coastal Otago senior ranger Shay van der Hurk said the penguin had bite marks on it that appeared to have come from a dog.

The penguin was necropsied, which confirmed the bite wounds, fractures and internal injuries were caused by a dog, van der Hurk said.

“We’re asking the dog owner, or anyone with information about this incident, to come forward."

Van der Hurk said at least three penguins have been killed by dogs in Otago this year, and said more were preventable if people kept their dogs under control and gave wildlife the space it needs.

“While we know these types of incidents are unintentional and upsetting for the dog’s owners, it’s disappointing and frustrating that preventable wildlife deaths like this keep happening.”

New ZealandAnimalsDunedin and Otago

SHARE ME

More Stories

The finishing school teaching girls important farming skills

The finishing school teaching girls important farming skills

The Southern Girl Finishing School is all about building up confidence in their young students.

6:00am

3:52

Otago cave dweller jailed for burning down hut

Otago cave dweller jailed for burning down hut

Little John made national headlines after a story revealed he had lived in a cave, on and off, for over a decade.

6:00pm

As costs soar, Dunedin council urges road cone thieves to 'think twice'

As costs soar, Dunedin council urges road cone thieves to 'think twice'

Wed, May 3

7:06

Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Otago home

Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Otago home

Sun, Apr 30

Pet expo draws animal lovers aplenty but rescues have a warning

Pet expo draws animal lovers aplenty but rescues have a warning

Sun, Apr 30

1:54

M. bovis eradicated from last farm in New Zealand - ministry

M. bovis eradicated from last farm in New Zealand - ministry

Fri, Apr 28

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Man arrested after flurry of burglaries at Wellington restaurants

Man arrested after flurry of burglaries at Wellington restaurants

26 mins ago

Supermarkets lose battle over Auckland alcohol sales hours

Supermarkets lose battle over Auckland alcohol sales hours

38 mins ago

Councillor resigns after teen's 'jelly wrestling' comment claim

Councillor resigns after teen's 'jelly wrestling' comment claim

39 mins ago

Family continue search for ‘happy, contented’ missing teen

Family continue search for ‘happy, contented’ missing teen

47 mins ago

NRL considering taking season-opening games to Las Vegas

NRL considering taking season-opening games to Las Vegas

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6