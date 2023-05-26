Calls for dogs to be kept on leash after penguin attacks in Tasman

There's calls for dog parks and mandatory leash wearing after a spate of penguin deaths in the Tasman district.

Three little penguins, more commonly called little blue penguins, were killed last weekend after a dog attack.

Tasman Bay Blue Penguin Trust's Linda Jenkins said they were discovered during the routine nest check and two of them had been monitored for three years.

"This pair in particular are fabulous breeders, they've done really well and they try so hard. And to come to a grizzly end like that is just not acceptable," Jenkins said.

Nine penguins have been killed by dogs since October last year in Little Kaiteriteri and the surrounding bays.

Wildlife vet Mana Stratton has conducted the post mortem exams on them and said it takes a toll.

"It's gut-wrenching... you know, the fact that I'm getting so many – that's really, really getting tough."

Stratton volunteers her time to rehabilitate animals but said it's getting to the point that she's spending more time on autopsies than the work she enjoys.

She said it was clear the penguins killed in the weekend had suffered.

"I was just, I was absolutely gutted. Devastated to learn who they actually were. Just to look at the photos, I could tell it had been a pretty awful death for the penguins."

Little penguins are the smallest penguin in the world, usually weighing around 1kg, and are native to New Zealand. The Department of Conservation classifies them as "at-risk to declining", with the greatest threat being dogs.

Jenkins said the rules need to change to put greater protections in place. Council by-laws are coming up for review next year and she would like to see mandatory leash wearing for dogs and more monitoring.

"If we could have dog parks around this area it would be hugely helpful. It would give dog owners the opportunity to take dogs off leash somewhere safe."

Jenkins emphasised that the vast majority of dog owners were great and respected the penguins habitat. But she said ultimately something, needs to change.

"Our very real risk is that the penguins here will become locally extinct."

Department of Conservation biodiversity ranger Ivan Rodgers the penguins are covered by the Wildlife Act and dog owners who break the law could face fines or jail time if caught.

"You have to be there when an offence is occurring, you have to be able to identify the dog, identify the person. That's very very difficult to do, but not impossible."

Dogs are allowed on beaches in the area, sometimes only during certain hours, and there are rules in place.

"If you're in a penguin habitat you have to have your dog under control, you have to have your dog in a line of sight, responding to your calls or on a leash."

A spokesperson for Tasman District Council said it takes an active role in monitoring the beach and there have been cameras there in the past.

Infringement notices have been issued to dog owners, the most recent being in February.