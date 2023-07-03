Entertainment
The Chase's Paul Sinha can't drive or dance due to Parkinson's

10:41am
The Chase's Paul Sinha attends The British Diversity Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House in London, England. (Source: Getty)

Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, one of the stars of popular British quiz show The Chase, has opened up on his health struggles.

The quiz whiz was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019, aged only 49.

He told UK tabloid the Daily Star that he can't dance or drive any more — but he refuses to wallow in his misfortune.

"With the pandemic and social media, you are constantly aware that other people are having harder lives than you are," Sinha said.

"You realise that you should not concentrate on feeling sorry for yourself.

"I do what I have to do to improve my quality of life.

"I don't consider myself brave – I consider myself practical and pragmatic."

Sinha told the publication that his husband Oliver Levy has been a huge help.

"The worst part of this journey was the beginning when I was diagnosed," he said.

"It was difficult taking in the enormity of the news.

"Everything is slower in general.

"I am much more dependent on my husband than I used to be."

The public's support has also made a difference, the star said.

"I have become an unofficial spokesman for Parkinson's," Sinha told the tabloid.

"It's not what I wanted for myself, but life throws you a few curveballs and you've got to do what's best for you.

"I get a lot of messages and it helps my mood and my happiness to know that I'm making a difference."

