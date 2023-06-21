Entertainment
1News

Beauty and 'The Beast' - The Chase star debuts new girlfriend

36 mins ago
Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer.

Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer. (Source: Instagram)

The Chase’s Mark “The Beast” Labbett has a new girlfriend.

The game show star confirmed the news in a social media message, revealing he is seeing British TV presenter and producer, Hayley Palmer.

Palmer flew to Los Angeles to join Labbett as he films an American version of The Chase as well as another game show, Master Minds.

Labbett, who lost 63kg last year, posted photos of himself and Palmer looking happy as they posed on a beach, outside an apartment building on a sunny day and next to a pool, which he captioned: “Living the Hollywood dream, I want this pool”.

It is understood the couple met at the National Television Awards in the UK and have popped up on each other’s social media accounts in the months that followed.

Fans expressed their approval of the new couple in the comments of Labbett's recent Instagram post.

"Oh I just love this @hayleypalmer_presenter is the nicest most beautiful person inside and out x ❤️you make a lovely couple and wish you all the best x," one fan wrote.

Another said "Cheers to you and the gorgeous woman on your arm! 🥂"

Labbett was previously married to Katie Labbett. However, it was revealed the pair were second cousins and they eventually split over cheating rumours and an alleged failed open marriage.

