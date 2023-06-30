Kiwi with Tourette's speaks on Lewis Capaldi's Glastonbury struggles

A Kiwi with Tourette's who was at Glastonbury and watched Lewis Capaldi's set live says he was heartbroken to see him struggle through his performance.

Leighton Clarke, also known as Uncle Tics, attended the five-day UK event and saw the moment the Scottish singer couldn't go on.

During his final song Someone You Loved, Capaldi could only manage to get out a few words, but soldiered on with help from a supportive audience who sang the track for him.

Clarke, who recently interviewed Capaldi for his podcast, said he "felt an emotional connection" watching on as someone who has struggled with the difficulties of the condition.

"It was hard for me," he said. "Suffering with that type of jazz all my life, I've understood where he's coming from. The last song, which he couldn't finish, actually broke my heart."

Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury. (Source: Getty)

While he was up on stage, Clarke said it was clear Capaldi was struggling.

"At the end of the day, seeing and being able to relate to it was two different things. Everyone else felt an emotional connection to that and it actually broke a lot of people's hearts, I felt bad for them.

"It was tough."

Watch the full interview in the video at the top of the page.