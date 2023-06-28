Lewis Capaldi cancels world tour, including NZ dates

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has announced he's "taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future".

His New Zealand tour dates, planned for Auckland on July 18 and Wellington on July 19, are already listed as cancelled on Ticketmaster and Live Nation. It comes after the Scottish singer struggled to complete his set at Glastonbury.

Capaldi revealed the news in an emotional statement on social media, citing his Tourette's.

"First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards," the message to fans began. "It really does mean the world to me.

"I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future."

Capaldi said he "used to be able to enjoy every second of shows" and that he'd hoped an earlier, three week break would be enough — but at Glastonbury "it became obvious" he needed more time addressing both his mental and physical health.

"I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's," he said.

"I'm so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year," he added. "I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.

"Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life.

"I'll be back as soon as I possibly can."