Lewis Capaldi gifted bizarre-looking statue of himself

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has been gifted a bizarre-looking bronze statue of himself.

Capaldi was visiting his old school when students presented him with the artwork to celebrate the release of his latest album.

Lewis Capaldi reacts to statue made by pupils at former school. https://t.co/fS5MJvu2M2 pic.twitter.com/5lyDrlaZWs — STV News (@STVNews) May 22, 2023

The statue has been photographed with its arms crossed, with bulging eyes and an awkward-looking grin.

Scottish media have reported the star said the statue is "pretty weird looking" but he likes it.

Capaldi released his latest album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, on May 19 and has since been topping charts around the globe.

He is due to visit Aotearoa in July, with both his shows in Auckland and Wellington sold out.