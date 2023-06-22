'Awesome' - Crusaders inspired as Whitelock is named to face Chiefs

The naming of veteran lock Sam Whitelock in the Crusaders' starting line-up for the Super Rugby final against the Chiefs has given the defending champions a huge boost.

As first reported by 1News on Tuesday, Whitelock, sidelined for the past fortnight by an Achilles injury, was highly likely to play at Waikato Stadium on Saturday night even though All Blacks head coach Ian Foster had all but ruled him out two days previously.

Foster, obviously eager to have the 34-year-old available for the upcoming Rugby Championship and World Cup, said on Sunday that Whitelock was unlikely to play but the 143-Test stalwart was eager to leave the defending champions on his own terms and has had the final say.

Whitelock will add a huge amount of experience to a pack squaring off against recently announced All Blacks Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Sam Cane, Luke Jacobson and Josh Lord and his presence has already inspired his teammates.

Prop Oli Jager said: “His workrate around the field and his lineout knowledge and even the way he can give you a good push in the scrum – he’s an invaluable player to have in the team. The fact that he’s back is awesome.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Halfback Mitch Drummond: “He’s obviously a legend of the club and New Zealand rugby. I know he’s worked extremely hard over the last couple of weeks and he’s sat there with his fingers crossed hoping that we’d get to the final and now that we’re here it’s unbelievable that he’s given himself one last crack in the jersey.”

Whitelock, off to French club rugby after the World Cup, will assist a side going for their seventh title in seven years under head coach Scott Robertson against a team hoping for their first since 2013.

Robertson, preparing for his final game with the Crusaders before coaching the All Blacks after the World Cup, is also leaving, along with key backs Richie Mo’unga and Leicester Fainga’anuku, both of whom have been named to start.

Fullback Will Jordan, back to near his best in last weekend’s semifinal thrashing of the Blues in Christchurch, said Whitelock’s experience would be key.

Will Jordan escapes Caleb Clarke's clutches in scoring a try for the Crusaders against the Blues last weekend. (Source: Photosport)

“It just shows his resilience and preparation he’s shown throughout his whole career,” Jordan said.

“It could be easy for him to sit back and wait for the international scene to come back and play but his willingness to put his body on the line for the team is really appreciated and no doubt he’ll be looking forward to having one last run in red and black.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s played about a thousand first class games. He’s a pretty seasoned campaigner and knows what it takes to win these games. Quentin Strange and those boys have done a good job in his absence as well but you can’t buy experience.”

The Crusaders were beaten twice by the Chiefs in the regular season but Jordan, while expecting a “reasonably hostile” capacity crowd, said he and his side were looking forward to the atmosphere.

Jager said he was confident the Crusaders had the game to trouble the Chiefs and that was what they were concentrating on. The key will be in its execution after they had advantages in territory and possession against their rivals in Hamilton at the end of April but couldn't capitalise.

Hooker George Bell, back from a long-term injury lay-off, is on the reserves bench in place of Brodie McAllister, who tore a hamstring last weekend.

Crusaders team to play the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific final at Waikato Stadium on Saturday, kick-off 7.05pm, is: 1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Oli Jager, 4. Scott Barrett ©, 5. Sam Whitelock, 6. Sione Havili-Talitui, 7. Tom Christie, 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 9. Mitch Drummond, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 11. Leicester Fainga’anuku, 12. Jack Goodhue, 13. Braydon Ennor, 14. Dallas McLeod, 15. Will Jordan. Reserves: 16. George Bell, 17. Kershawl Sykes-Martin, 18. Reuben O’Neill, 19. Quinten Strange, 20. Dominic Gardiner, 21. Willie Heinz, 22. Fergus Burke, 23. Chay Fihaki.