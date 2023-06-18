Five new caps for All Blacks, including a genuine bolter in McLeod

There are five new caps in the 36-player All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship, with Samipeni Finau, Emoni Narawa, Cameron Roigard, Tamaiti Williams and Dallas McLeod getting the nod for the first time.

The first four were relatively predictable, Chiefs pair Finau, a loose forward, and Narawa, a wing, outstanding during their team's run to the grand final against the Crusaders next Saturday, with Hurricanes halfback Roigard a standout this year and Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams an All Black in waiting since last year.

However, his teammate McLeod must be considered a genuine bolter; the midfielder or wing winning selection for his versatility and consistency, head coach Ian Foster said after the announcement at the Te Awamutu Rugby Club tonight.

McLeod has been given plenty of opportunities for the Crusaders this season due to injuries to others and has responded. His strength and form on the right wing was a big part of the Crusaders' astonishing Super Rugby Pacific semifinal victory over the Blues on Friday night.

There have been casualties, with Blues loose forward pair Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu, outplayed by their unheralded Crusaders opposites, left out of the squad. Chiefs halfback Brad Weber, in his last Super season, has also missed the cut.

Interestingly, Foster said on Sky's Breakdown show tonight he had texted some players who had not been selected and had not received a response. Foster said the lack of a reply "hurt".

Chiefs fullback Shaun Stevenson has been added as injury cover only for Mark Telea, the Blues wing picking up a knee strain which Foster said would keep him out for three or four weeks.

Sam Cane has not surprisingly been retained as captain.

Several players have missed out due to injury, but veteran lock Sam Whitelock, battling an Achilles injury, has been included. Foster said he didn't expect Whitelock to play in Saturday's Super Rugby final.

The first Rugby Championship Test is against Argentina in Mendoza on July 8.

“We are very excited about the group we have selected,” Foster said. “The Rugby Championship is a vital piece in our preparation for the World Cup later in the year. It’s a key opportunity to get our game ready so we can enter the global tournament with confidence.”

Of the five new caps, Foster said: “This is very special day for them and their families who I’m sure will be extremely proud of their achievements.

"We have a new group of exciting players who will be keen to make a difference in the All Black jersey.”

All Blacks Rugby Championship squad

(age, franchise, province, caps)

Hookers: Codie Taylor (32, Crusaders / Canterbury, 76), Dane Coles (36, Hurricanes / Wellington, 84), Samisoni Taukei’aho (25, Chiefs / Waikato, 24)

Props: Ethan de Groot (24, Highlanders / Southland, 13), Fletcher Newell (23, Crusaders / Canterbury, 6), Nepo Laulala (31, Blues / Counties Manukau, 45), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (31, Blues / Northland, 50), Tamaiti Williams (22, Crusaders / Canterbury, *), Tyrel Lomax (27, Hurricanes / Tasman, 23),

Locks: Brodie Retallick (32, Chiefs / Hawkes Bay, 100), Josh Lord (22, Chiefs / Taranaki, 2), Samuel Whitelock (34, Crusaders / Canterbury, 143), Scott Barrett (29, Crusaders / Taranaki, 58), Tupou Vaa’i (23, Chiefs / Taranaki, 18)

Loose forwards: Ardie Savea (29, Hurricanes / Wellington, 70), Dalton Papali’i (25, Blues / Counties Manukau, 22), Luke Jacobson (26, Chiefs / Waikato, 12), Sam Cane (captain) (31, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, 86), Samipeni Finau (24, Chiefs / Waikato, *), Shannon Frizell (29, Highlanders / Tasman, 25)

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith (34, Highlanders / Manawatu, 114), Finlay Christie (27, Blues / Tasman, 14), Cam Roigard (22, Hurricanes / Counties Manukau, *)

First-five eighths: Beauden Barrett (32, Blues / Taranaki, 112), Damian McKenzie (28, Chiefs / Waikato, 40), Richie Mo’unga (29, Crusaders / Canterbury, 44)

Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown (28, Chiefs / Waikato, 60), Jordie Barrett (26, Hurricanes / Taranaki, 48), Rieko Ioane (26, Blues / Auckland, 59), Braydon Ennor (25, Crusaders / Canterbury, 6), Dallas McLeod (24, Crusaders / Canterbury, *)

Outside backs: Caleb Clarke (24, Blues / Auckland, 15), Emoni Narawa (23, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, *), Leicester Fainga’anuku (23, Crusaders / Tasman, 2), Mark Telea (26, Blues / North Harbour, 2), Will Jordan (25, Crusaders / Tasman, 21)

Unavailable due to injury: Angus Ta’avao, Ethan Blackadder, Cullen Grace, David Havili, Joe Moody, George Bower, Patrick Tuipulotu, Quinn Tupaea, Sevu Reece, TJ Perenara.

Rugby Championship fixtures:

WEEK 1 vs. ARGENTINA. Saturday 8 July, 4:10PM (7:10AM, Sunday 9 July NZT), Estadio Malvinas, MENDOZA

WEEK 2 vs. SOUTH AFRICA. Saturday 15 July, 7.05PM, Mt Smart Stadium, AUCKLAND

WEEK 3 vs. AUSTRALIA. Saturday 29 July, 7.45PM (9:45PM NZT), Melbourne Cricket Ground, MELBOURNE

WEEK 4 vs. AUSTRALIA. Saturday 5 August, 2.35PM, Forsyth Barr Stadium, DUNEDIN