All Blacks veteran Sam Whitelock to depart NZ shores

Crusaders and All Blacks veteran Sam Whitelock is set to depart New Zealand shores, having signed a two-year deal with French club Pau.

The 34-year-old has played 176 games for the Crusaders since debuting for the franchise in 2010, while he has also played 143 Tests for New Zealand.

Whitelock will join up with younger brother Luke at the French club after the conclusion of this year's Rugby World Cup.

He said the offer was "too good to pass up".

“I want to say thank you to everyone for their support through the years, it’s been absolutely immense,” Whitelock said.

You’ve helped me grow, you’ve helped me develop as a player”, but most importantly as a person.”

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson described Whitelock as an "iconic rugby player" who had taught him a lot throughout his coaching career.

“He’s iconic because of his consistency in form at all levels, spanning three decades and being at the top of his game throughout that time,” Robertson said.

He said Whitelock’s game understanding and “his ability to win big moments in big games” set him apart.

“He has an innate ability to connect the group and know what needs to be said at the right time on and off the field.

“He’s a great mate and a pleasure to coach.

“If there’s one player who lives the Crusaders culture it’s him, through consistency, his daily habits and his leadership.”