McKenzie: Playing with 'instinct', a 'perfect' final and ABs No.10

Playing the Crusaders in a Super Rugby Final would be a daunting thought for many players but for Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie, it's perfection.

The Chiefs, thanks to their impressive regular season form which included two wins over the reigning champions, will host the Crusaders this Saturday in this year's final after grinding out a 19-6 win over the Brumbies in the semis.

It will be the first time Waikato Stadium has hosted a final since 2013 when the Chiefs beat the Brumbies 27-22 for their second-straight title.

"It's been a while since a home final," McKenzie told 1News.

"The boys are fizzed for the week and to be at [home] in front of our fans, it's awesome. We've played a lot of playoffs away from home so to play the final this weekend at home, it's going to be massive."

Facing them is a Crusaders outfit who despite their substantial injury toll managed to completely shut down and outclass the Blues in last week's other semi-final, coming away with a 52-15 scoreline.

The large win meant the red and blacks now have a chance to send off departing coach Scott Robertson as well as club greats such as Sam Whitelock and Richie Mo'unga as champions while claiming their seventh-straight title.

McKenzie said he wouldn't have it any other way.

Damian McKenzie and Richie Mo'unga after the Chiefs' victory over the Crusaders in Hamilton. (Source: Photosport)

"Any Kiwi Super Rugby battle is a rivalry but they've been the benchmark for years and won a number of championships so for them to come up, we know what they'll bring," he said.

"They've been there and experienced that but we're confident in our own game and what we've done all year. You train all year for these moments and we're ready for this moment."

The Chiefs had a similar moment in 2021 when they travelled to Christchurch for the final of Super Rugby Aotearoa but a kicking clinic by Richie Mo'unga ensured the Crusaders' title streak continued with a 24-13 win.

McKenzie said his team were ready to take the next step now though.

"We've been working hard for years, we've got a great team and been building really nicely so to top it off in the weekend would top off the year with great success but we know it won't come easy."

No.10 and All Blacks selections

Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie leads his team's attack against the Drua at Waikato Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

It would cap a remarkable return to New Zealand rugby for McKenzie after he spent last season playing in Japan refining his game while also finding a new lease on his career.

"Get paid good money, it's just what it is, go try a different culture, different style of rugby and it was great to watch [Super Rugby] from afar last year and I definitely missed it so to come back and join this great club, it's been a fun year so far."

McKenzie added part of that enjoyment came playing consistently at No.10 after spending large chunks of his prime years fluctuating between first-five and fullback.

"I've really enjoyed that role, leading the team and obviously I've got some good guys around me too and no first-five is a first-five without their forward pack and I'm pretty fortunate with the pack we've got and obviously the form our backs and outside backs has allowed us to play some exciting rugby and allowed me to just do my job and play off instinct."

In fact, his form in amongst this impressive Chiefs outfit has been so good, commentators have started to debate whether McKenzie should be handed the No.10 jersey by All Blacks coach Ian Foster ahead of this year's Rugby World Cup.

McKenzie, however, isn't hearing any of that noise.

"I've got a job on Saturday first and whatever happens after that, happens.

"These moments in playoff games are where you've got to step up and perform so I'll be doing that on Saturday and whatever happens after that happens."

It's a mindset shared by the rest of his team, including those who missed out on All Blacks selection such as Brad Weber and shock omission, Shaun Stevenson.

"Guys like Shaun and Webby, it's unfortunate for those boys, but they're great characters and great men who'll come out and play a solid game this weekend and not let that bother them," he said.

"There's a game to play on Saturday so they'll put their hand up and play good rugby."