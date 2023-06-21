All Blacks begin RWC journey with subtle warning on discipline

The All Blacks’ monumental year officially started on the pitch in Mount Maunganui today when a squad shorn of 20 Super Rugby Pacific finalists were put through their paces ahead of the Rugby Championship which kicks off on July 1.

Head coach Ian Foster was also without Blues prop Nepo Laulala, whose wife is expecting a baby, but there were temporary reinforcements in the form of Hurricanes front row pair Tevita Mafileo and Asafo Aumua and Blues first-five or fullback Stephen Perofeta.

Perofeta’s teammate Mark Telea was present but not training as he recovers from a knee strain expected to sideline him for four weeks.

A bonus extra was onlooker John Afoa, a veteran former All Blacks prop who recently played two games for the Crusaders after returning from France and is preparing to play for Bay of Plenty in the NPC.

Speaking to the media before training, Foster’s excitement at the prospect of finally getting on the field with his players was almost palpable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The squad will train in Mount Maunganui until Friday and then re-assemble, Saturday’s finalists included, in Auckland on Tuesday for another training camp ahead of the first Test against Argentina in Mendoza.

All things considered, those All Blacks gathered at this popular seaside holiday spot are unlikely to get much down time over the next few days.

“We’ve been waiting a long time to get our hands on this squad and it’s a chance to start cementing some of the basic skillsets that we want to play with,” Foster said.

“We have a very limited time from a Test preparation [point of view] so we feel we can get a lot done over the next three days and it sets a platform for next week.”

All Blacks coaches and selectors, from left Joe Schmidt, Ian Foster and Jason Ryan after the Rugby Championship squad announcement in Te Awamutu. (Source: Photosport)

Asked whether he felt time was running out given that some Northern Hemisphere nations have already held World Cup camps, he said: “We’ve got a good plan around our time. We always feel like we are rushed going into the first few Tests [of the year] and that’s always been a challenge.

“It’s something that we’re used to. In many ways it forces us to not try to do too much too early – it’s a formula we’ve got to focus on for the next two weeks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Foster and his assistants are not only attempting to make the most of their limited time, they are also operating in the shadow of a hugely significant and potentially bruising match at Waikato Stadium.

Given what is at stake – a first championship for the Chiefs since 2013 or the seventh on the trot for Scott Robertson and the Crusaders – and the number of All Blacks involved (20, including injury cover Shaun Stevenson), they will be viewing the match with a mixture of anticipation and apprehension.

“It’s a Super Rugby final and they’re special occasions,” Foster, a former Waikato stalwart, said.

“I guess I’ve got to be diplomatic and wish both teams luck but I’m going to sit back and enjoy it, to be honest.

“We’ve selected our group and it’s another chance for our players to show their composure under pressure. In many ways it’s a celebration – two teams who have played so well to get to where they’ve got to. Whatever happens, there will be some tired bodies that turn up on Tuesday but that’s life.”

Codie Taylor and Dane Coles had a bit of a chat during the fiery encounter. (Source: Photosport)

Going by the last couple of weeks, there may also be some niggle between rival players who may be about to become close colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dane Coles’ ability to get under the skin of Codie Taylor and Leicester Fainga’anuku in the recent Hurricanes’ victory over the Crusaders did not go unnoticed by Foster ahead of a potentially fiery encounter against the Pumas.

And it’s almost a given that the All Blacks’ World Cup rivals will be more aware of which buttons to push.

Asked whether that was a good lesson about players keeping their cool, Foster replied: “Yes. I guess as tensions get up and there’s more at stake you see more of that. It’s been pretty obvious at Super level hasn’t it? In many ways that’s good because that’s definitely what’s coming.

“I’m reminded of Argentina last year; if you let teams get under your skin and it distracts you then that is a problem. That’s part of the game. It seems to come out in the big moments and we’ve got to be prepared.”

All Blacks 2023 Test schedule [NZT]

Rugby Championship

Sunday July 9: All Blacks v Argentina, Mendoza, 7:10am

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday July 15: All Blacks v South Africa, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, 7:05pm

Saturday July 29: All Blacks v Australia, Melbourne, TBC

Saturday August 5: All Blacks v Australia, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 2:35pm

Test match

Sunday August 25: All Blacks v South Africa, Twickenham, London, 6:30am