New Zealand
1News

Man charged over nine motorcycle thefts on Auckland's North Shore

5:34pm
Supplied photo of a motorcycle.

Supplied photo of a motorcycle. (Source: Supplied)

A 38-year-old man has been charged over the theft of nine motorcycles on Auckland's North Shore over the past three months.

After at least seven were reported stolen between late March and June, police investigated and issued search warrants in Birkenhead and Forrest Hill.

Waitemata East Area Commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said the investigations began late last week and police have located an eighth stolen motorcycle.

“This hadn’t been reported stolen; however, our enquiries have now established it had been very recently stolen from Auckland CBD,” he said.

Police located a man in Forest Hill during the search warrant and took him into custody.

“We have charged this man with at least nine counts of unlawfully taking a motorcycle,” Sagar said.

The man remains before the North Shore District Court and is expected to reappear on July 3.

While seven of the bikes have not yet been recovered, police inquiries will continue and further arrests cannot be ruled out.

